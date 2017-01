Danny Duffy is collecting Yordano Ventura memorabilia for Ventura’s mother back in the Dominican Republic. It’s a heartwarming story, but I’m here to trash the D-bag who was trying to sell off his Ventura bobblehead for $100 in the first place.

Plus, why St. Louis should take care of the pro franchise that’s been there for 50 years instead of trying to lure a new team to town.