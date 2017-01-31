MO Senate has contentious debate before rejecting lawmaker pay raise

Alisa Nelson contributed to this report

Following a less dramatic House vote last week. The Missouri Senate debated for several hours before approving a resolution to reject a pay raise Monday night. The move comes one day before a deadline, after which an automatic pay raise for state lawmakers and statewide elected officials would have been triggered.

The legislature has now declined a number of automatic pay hikes while budget shortages have hampered the state. Senators would have received an $1,800 raise while statewide officeholders would have gotten an 8 percent pay increase in the next two years.

Republican Governor Greitens was in GOP Senate President Ron Richard’s office during much of the debate talking to senators. Greitens opposed the recommended pay hikes. Several fellow Republican lawmakers expressed discontent with the presence of Greitens.