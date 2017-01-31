Mark Christeson execution scheduled for Tuesday evening in Bonne Terre; he’s appealing to U.S. Supreme Court

A convicted triple killer from mid-Missouri is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block his execution, which is scheduled for Tuesday evening in eastern Missouri’s Bonne Terre.

37-year-old Mark Christeson has been convicted of three counts of first degree murder and is under three death sentences.

In October, the Missouri Supreme Court scheduled Christeson’s execution for January 31 at 6 p.m. at the maximum-security prison in Bonne Terre. That’s in southeast Missouri.

Christeson and his cousin, Jessie Carter, were convicted of killing 36-year-old Susan Brouk and her two children near Vichy in central Missouri’s Maries County in January 1998. The children were Adrian, 12, and Kyle, who was nine.

Carter later testified against Christeson. Carter, 36, is now serving a life prison sentence, without the possibility of parole.

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked Christeson’s execution in 2014. The newest appeal alleges that Christeson’s trial lawyers were inept and essentially abandoned him.

Christeson can also ask Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (R) for clemency. Missourinet asked Greitens spokesman Parker Briden on Friday if the Governor has made a decision on clemency. Briden said he could not comment.

Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth is planning to cover the scheduled execution at Eastern Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.

