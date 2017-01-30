The Bill Pollock Show–Royals use Fan Fest as a way to help remember Ventura, turn focus to baseball (PODCAST)

While you were getting worked up over President Trump and travel bans, I had enough of social media so I spent the weekend watching and attending sports. I feel refreshed and ready for a new week.

The Chiefs did pretty well at the Pro Bowl. We’ll hear from offensive MVP Travis Kelce.

The NHL held their All-Star festivities. I’ll tell you about the biggest star to step up in a pinch…and it wasn’t even a player!

The Royals held their Fan Fest. On today’s podcast, you’ll hear from Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas as they remember and try to turn their focus to baseball after the death of teammate Yordano Ventura.

Plus, I’ll bring you up to speed on National Signing Day news for Mizzou and an interesting golf/tennis stat.