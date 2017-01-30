STLCards will compensate Astros cash and draft picks for computer hack

The St. Louis Cardinals will have to give up their first two picks of this year’s amateur draft and pay the Houston Astros $2 million as a result of the breach of the Astros’ baseball operations database by a former baseball Cardinals employee Chris Correa. The ruling was handed down by Major League Commissioner Rob Manfred late Monday Morning.

Houston will receive the No. 56 overall selection, part of the Draft’s second round, and the No. 75 overall selection, part of Compensation Round B. The Cardinals do not have a first-round pick in this year’s Draft.