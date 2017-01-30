Rolla State Senator Dan Brown to present right-to-work bill to Missouri House committee on Monday

A Missouri House Committee will hear from supporters and opponents of right-to-work Monday in Jefferson City.

The Missouri House Economic Development Committee will hold a hearing Monday at noon at the Statehouse.

State Sen. Dan Brown (R-Rolla) will present his right-to-work bill at the meeting. His version contains the “grandfather clause” to protect existing union contracts that the Senate added last week.

Senator Brown says the “grandfather clause” should be part of the final bill sent to Governor Eric Greitens (R), who supports right-to-work.

The House Economic Development Committee Chairwoman, State Rep. Holly Rehder (R-Sikeston) sponsored the House right-to-work version, which does not have the “grandfather clause”.

Rehder tells Missourinet she has reserved two hours for testimony Monday, then expects her committee to vote on Brown’s bill.

Right-to-work says that a person cannot be required to join or refrain from joining a labor organization, as a condition of employment.

Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh (D-Bellefontaine Neighbors) has led the fight against right-to-work. Walsh says right-to-work hurts middle-class families that drive the economy.

Walsh also says Missouri created more jobs last year than any of the neighboring states.

Rehder has predicted that union and non-union jobs will increase in Missouri, if right-to-work legislation passes.

Rehder says Indiana added more than 50,000 “good-paying union jobs” after that state passed right-to-work in 2012.

Missourians rejected a right-to-work ballot measure in 1978.