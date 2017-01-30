Chiefs’ Travis Kelce named offensive Pro Bowl MVP (AUDIO)

In a competitive game that saw some creative play calling and a close finish, the AFC beat the NFC 20-13 in the Pro Bowl played in Orlando on Sunday night. The winning AFC players each took home $61,000, while the NFC team members settled for $30,000. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took home Offensive MVP honors.

Kelce finished with three catches for 36 yards and caught a touchdown from Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton. He also caught a shuttle pass from punter Dustin Colquitt on a fake field goal try and picked up a first down.

Kelce on what it meant to play in the Pro Bowl.

http://cdn.missourinet.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/1-30-Kelce-2.mp3

Alex Smith was 6-for-8 for 74 yards and the punter Colquitt averaged 48.3 yards per punt. Tyreek Hill fumbled once, but also showed his punt return ability with a run back that gave the AFC possession inside NFC territory after fielding a punt at his own 25.

More from Kelce on why he’s becoming a household name.