Northwest Missouri basketball improves to 19-0 with win over Missouri Western

The Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball team defeated Missouri Western, 74-58, on Saturday afternoon at the MWSU Fieldhouse in St. Joseph, Mo. The win moves the No. 1 ranked Bearcats to 19-0 on the year and 11-0 in MIAA play. The Griffons fall to 7-13 overall and 3-8 in conference action.

Saturday’s win marked the 23rd straight MIAA regular season victory for Northwest, already a conference record. It was also the ninth-straight win over Missouri Western.

Junior Justin Pitts recorded his second career double-double, scoring 13 points with 11 assists. He also added three rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in the win. Senior Zach Schneider hit 7-of-11 from long range to finish with a game-high 23 points. He had three rebounds and was 2-of-2 from the charity stripe.