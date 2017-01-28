Mizzou wrestling falls short to top-ranked Oklahoma State

In a non-conference matchup with the top ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-0, 3-0 Big 12), No. 7 Mizzou Wrestling (9-3, 6-0 MAC) fell, 20-16, on Friday night. There were multiple bright spots in the Mizzou loss, as five Tiger wrestlers defeated top-ten ranked opponents. Redshirt senior 149-pounder Lavion Mayes (Mascoutah, Ill.) knocked off No. 2 Anthony Collica, while redshirt freshman 174-pounder Dylan Wisman (Winchester, Va.) defeated No. 8 Kyle Crutchmer.

“We had opportunities to win the match, I’m really proud of my team and the way they competed, because Oklahoma State is a great team,” said head coach Brian Smith. “A couple matches is what separates the great and we’ve got to get to that point. I think we learned some things tonight.”

To start the dual, the Tigers dropped the first three matches and trailed 11-0. At 149 pounds, Mayes got things going for Mizzou. After wrestling to a 5-5 tie through two periods, Mayes converted on two important takedowns to start the third frame. Leading 9-7 with a minute remaining, Mayes was able to hold off takedown efforts by Collica and seal the victory. The win put Mizzou on the board as they trailed 11-3.

After the decision victory by Mayes, Mizzou continued their comeback. Redshirt junior 157-pounder Joey Lavallee (Reno, Nev.) matched up with sophomore Joe Smith. With the match tied at one with less than a minute remaining, Lavallee executed a takedown and scored a two-point near fall to take control of the match. Lavallee secured the decision, winning 6-1. Lavallee improved his overall record to 20-1 with the victory.

At 165 pounds, Mizzou redshirt sophomore 165-pounder Daniel Lewis (Blue Springs, Mo.) took on sixth-ranked Chandler Rogers. After a back and forth first frame, Lewis completed a quick escape followed by a takedown to tie the match at seven. After two, Lewis trailed 9-8. Lewis scored a quick point early in the first, after starting down, to tie the match at nine. Later, with time winding down, Lewis completed a takedown at the final buzzer to win the match 11-10. Following the victory Mizzou trailed 11-9.

After the thrilling 165-pound match, Wisman took on eighth-ranked senior Kyle Crutchmer. After a scoreless first, Wisman chose down and scored an early escape. Crutchmer did the same to begin the third and the match was knotted at one. With 45 seconds remaining in the final period, Wisman took down Crutchmer and stayed in control to win the match 4-1. With the biggest upset win of the match, Mizzou took a 12-11 overall lead.

After a technical fall win at 184 pounds by Oklahoma State’s Nolan Boyd, senior 197-pounder J’den Cox (Columbia, Mo.) matched up with No. 8 Preston Weigel. Cox held a 3-0 lead after two frames and then followed with a dominant third period. Cox tallied three third period takedowns and won the major decision with a 12-2 final score. The victory was Cox’s fifth win over a top-ten opponent this season.

Following Cox’s major decision, the dual was tied at 16. In the final match, Oklahoma State heavyweight Austin Schafer topped redshirt freshman heavyweight Austin Myers (Alexandria, Ky.) by major decision, 9-1. The win sealed the 20-16 duel victory for the Cowboys.

Next up for the Tigers is a MAC dual on February, 4 at the Hearnes Center against Northern Illinois. The match is scheduled to get underway at 2:00 p.m. CT.

Match-by-Match Results

125: No. 10 Nick Piccininni (OSU) tech. fall Aaron Assad (MIZ): 15-0 (7:00)

133: No. 2 Kaid Brock (OSU) dec. No. 10 John Erneste (MIZ): 15-8

141: No. 1 Dean Heil (OSU) dec. No. 9 Jaydin Eierman (MIZ): 8-6

149: No. 4 Lavion Mayes (MIZ) dec. No. 2 Anthony Collica (OSU): 9-7

157: No. 6 Joey Lavallee (MIZ) dec. No. 5 Joe Smith (OSU): 6-1

165: No. 4 Daniel Lewis (MIZ) dec. No. 4 Chandler Rogers (OSU): 11-10

174: Dylan Wisman (MIZ) dec. No. 6 Kyle Crutchmer (OSU): 4-1

184: No. 5 Nolan Boyd tech. fall Matt Lemanowicz (MIZ): 15-0 (7:00)

197: No. 1 J’den Cox (MIZ) major dec. No. 8 Preston Weigel (OSU): 12-2

HWT: No. 6 Austin Schafer (OSU) major dec. Austin Myers (MIZ): 9-1