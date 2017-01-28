Colorado company plans to invest $89 million in new Columbia dairy processing facility

There is some bright economic news for Missouri’s dairy industry, and it’s happening in Columbia.

Missouri Dairy Association Executive Director Dave Drennan says Colorado-based Aurora Organic Dairy will build a new milk plant in Columbia, which is expected to create about 100 new jobs.

The Columbia City Council packet says those jobs would pay about $42,000 annually.

The Council packet says the dairy processing facility will be 80,000 square feet, and that Aurora plans to invest $89 million in building and equipment.

The packet also indicates that there will be a second phase of the project, within five years. That would be an additional $50 million investment and 40 additional full-time jobs.

The dairy facility will operate three shifts per day, 24-7, near Paris and Waco Roads in north Columbia.

Aurora is headquartered in Boulder.

Drennan tells Missourinet the dairy industry in Missouri employs about 23,000 people. That number includes plants and farms.