St. Charles County homes selling in record numbers

More big economic news for one of the fastest-growing counties in Missouri.

The St. Charles Association of Realtors says the St. Charles County real estate market set new records in 2016. The group says homes are selling in record numbers and for record amounts.

The Association says that in 2016, the median home in St. Charles County sold for a record $200,000.

State Rep. Bryan Spencer (R-Wentzville) tells Missourinet that 27 new subdivisions are being built in that fast-growing community, which is located on I-70.

Wentzville is also home to a large General Motors plant.