Mizzou women extend their winning streak to four in blowout win over Auburn

The Mizzou Women’s Basketball win streak reached four after a 68-53 win over Auburn at Mizzou Arena on Thursday night. The win streak matches Mizzou’s longest in conference play since joining the SEC.

The night belonged to forward Cierra Porter. The sophomore scored a career high 27 points (10-of-14 FG, 7-of-9 FT), including 13 in the fourth quarter and was a rebound shy of her 10th double-double of the season. 12 of Porter’s 13 points came off of three-point plays.

With the win, Mizzou moves to 15-7 (5-3) on the season and 11-1 at home. Mizzou continues its two-game homestand when it hosts Kentucky at Mizzou Arena on Monday. Tip off on SEC Network is set for 6 p.m. CT.