Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Missourinet 5 p.m. Newscast 1-26-2017

Missourinet 5 p.m. Newscast 1-26-2017

By

Top stories:

The governor is finishing up on his budget plan. A proposal to bar mandatory union fees heads back to the House. A Senate committee is considering a controversial bill targeting immigrants. Alisa Nelson reports.