Missouri Senate passes Right-to-work bill

The Missouri Senate has passed a so-called right to work bill. The measure, which would bar mandatory union dues in the workplace, is headed back to the House with changes. The Senate version includes a provision that would exempt current union contracts until they expire or are opened up.

Thursday’s vote was the same as Wednesday’s initial vote of 21-12. Three Republicans sided with Democrats and voted against the measure – Senators Paul Wieland of Imperial, Gary Romine of Farmington and Ryan Silvey of Kansas City.

Supporters of the proposal say a Right-to-work law would improve Missouri’s economy and create more jobs. Opponents say it would lower wages and weaken the middle class. Governor Greitens supports the measure.