The Bill Pollock Show–Sterk’s comments very telling of where he sees #Mizzou basketball (PODCAST)

I was invited to a Rotary luncheon earlier this week and the guest speaker was Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk.  He made a couple of interesting comments that really shed some light on what decision he may make on the future of men’s basketball coach Kim Anderson.

How bad is Division I basketball in the state of Missouri as a whole?  The numbers are terrible.

