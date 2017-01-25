The Bill Pollock Show–Sterk’s comments very telling of where he sees #Mizzou basketball (PODCAST)

I was invited to a Rotary luncheon earlier this week and the guest speaker was Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk. He made a couple of interesting comments that really shed some light on what decision he may make on the future of men’s basketball coach Kim Anderson.

How bad is Division I basketball in the state of Missouri as a whole? The numbers are terrible.

Entertainment, politics, sports commentary and your feedback. It happens daily on my podcast. Check out today’s show below and find the archives at iTunes and SoundCloud