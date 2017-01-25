Missouri State blows second half lead and loses in OT

Missouri State (14-8, 5-4) got 17 points and 17 rebounds from Alize Johnson and 15 points and 6 assists from Dequon Miller, but it wasn’t enough as Drake’s Reed Timmer scored on a driving, off-balance layup with 17.1 seconds left in overtime to secure a 72-71 win over the Bears at JQH Arena on Tuesday.

Timmer finished with a game-high 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting with three 3-pointers, and 5 assists.

The Bears led for more than 30 minutes and used a 10-3 run early in the second half to lead the Bulldogs, 50-41 with 13:20 remaining in regulation. The lead was eventually trimmed to six with just under five minutes to play and Drake ended the second half on a 10-4 run. MSU missed its last 10 field goal attempts.

The Bears begin the second half of Missouri Valley Conference play on Saturday evening at Southern Illinois (11-11, 4-5 MVC). That game will tip at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Midwest. MSU returns home on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for a 7 p.m. rematch against Loyola at JQH Arena.