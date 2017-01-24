The Bill Pollock Show–Was Ventura speeding? #Drury University’s ridiculous “hazing panel” and what #Mizzou fans should look for on Nat’l Signing Day (PODCAST)

After original reports noted that speed was not a factor in the crash that killed Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura, details coming back from the Dominican Republic suggest something different. I’ll share the update today as Ventura is laid to rest.

We told you about the hazing incident at Drury University in Springfield, when a former swimmer came forward with harsh allegations of abuse from older members of the swimming and diving team. The allegations were never disputed by the school and now they’re setting up a task force led by the guy who is the root of the whole problem…the head coach Brian Reynolds! Can this get any more ridiculous?

National Signing Day is a week away. When you try to decipher all the information about high school players coming to schools like Mizzou, there are pieces of information you should pay close attention to. Those two pieces of info will show you the type of football player that the school is getting. I’ll share that with you.

Adam PacMan Jones, a douche bag NFL player is in trouble with the law again.