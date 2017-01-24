Missouri House committee to consider paycheck protection/deception bill

Legislation is being considered today by the Missouri House Economic Development Committee that would require public employees’ annual permission before union dues could be taken from their paychecks. The proposal is sponsored by Rep. Jered Taylor (R-Nixa). The committee is chaired by Rep. Holly Rehder, who is the sponsor of a so-called Right-to-Work bill, which passed last week in the House.

Supporters of Taylor’s measure say workers should decide if their pay should go toward political efforts. Opponents say the bill would benefit politicians, not union workers.

A similar proposal failed last year in the Senate by one vote. First responders, like law enforcement and firefighters, were not included in last year’s bill.

Missourinet will cover Tuesday’s hearing and have more on the story later today.