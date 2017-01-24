Missouri House committee hears testimony on bill involving union worker paychecks

A vote is expected soon by a Missouri House committee about whether public employees should be required to give annual consent before union dues could be withdrawn from their paychecks. Opponents, including Rep. Randy Dunn (D-Kansas City), say the measure is a government overreach.

Supporters say workers should decide if their pay should go toward political efforts. Reps. Holly Rehder (R-Sikeston) and Doug Beck (D-St. Louis) disagree about the intent of the bill.

Beck tells bill sponsor Jered Taylor (R-Nixa) that workers already have the right to opt out.

The House passed last week a so-called Right-to-Work bill, which would stop unions and employers from requiring workers to pay dues.