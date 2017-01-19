Wire-to-wire win for the Bears who get above .500 in conference play

Career performances by Missouri State’s Alize Johnson and Dequon Miller helped the Bears tally an impressive 73-68 wire-to-wire road victory at Indiana State Wednesday in Missouri Valley Conference action. Johnson scored 26 points and snagged a career-best 20 rebounds, while Miller posted a career-high 24 points for the Bears (13-7, 4-3 MVC), who converted 12-of-13 free throws down the stretch.

Johnson’s 20 rebounds were the most by any Missouri State player since 1990 and matched a program high during its Division I era.

Johnson helped spark an impressive start for MSU, posting 18 points and 10 rebounds in the first half to give Missouri State a 39-26 lead at the half.

In the second half, MSU pushed ahead to their biggest lead of the night, 43-29, on a reverse layup by Obediah Church less than four minutes in.

MSU picked up its third road win of the season and improved to 2-2 in conference games away from JQH Arena. The Bears also swept the regular-season series against Indiana State for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

The Bears will enter the weekend tied for third place in the MVC standings and return to JQH Arena on Saturday to battle Bradley at 2 p.m. on Hall of Fame weekend.

Story–MSU Athletics