Mother and son arrested in Vegas for the shooting death of Missouri State football player Richard Nelson

Tianna Thomas (also know as Tianna Douglas) — (Photo: Las Vegas Police Department)

Las Vegas Police arrested a teen suspect and his mother in the fatal shooting of a Missouri State football player Richard Nelson, who witnesses say tried to stop a fight involving his sister in front of their house over the weekend.

Police arrested 37-year-old Tianna Thomas and her 17-year-old son. The teen was charged with murder and his mother was charged with accessory to murder with a deadly weapon after police believe she drove her son from the scene before they arrived. Witnesses told police Nelson pulled a person away from his sister before he was shot.

The Clark County coroner says Nelson died of multiple gunshots.  Missouri State will hold a public memorial service on Sunday, the 29th for in the Plaster Student Union Theater on the Springfield campus, starting at 1 p.m.