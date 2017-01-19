Missouri House committee passes resolution to reject pay hikes for legislators, statewide elected officials

Missourinet

The state House General Laws committee has unanimously passed a resolution that rejects a 5% pay hike for state legislators and a 16% increase for statewide elected officials over two years. House Concurrent Resolution 4, filed by Representative Mike Bernskoetter (R-Jefferson City), would block the pay recommendations made by the Missouri Citizens’ Commission on Compensation for Elected Officials.

At a time when Missouri faces money problems, many legislators say pay hikes are not a priority. It would cost the state about $470,000 to fund the recommended increases. Governor Greitens says about $700 million must be cut to balance the budget over the next 18 months.

The resolution must be approved by two-thirds in each chamber and by the governor before February 1 or the Commission’s recommendations are automatically enacted.