Missouri State University will conduct a public memorial service on Sunday, January 29 to pay tribute to freshman student Richard Nelson who was shot and killed in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada on Jan. 14.

The service will take place in the Plaster Student Union Theater on the Springfield campus, starting at 1 p.m.

Nelson, 18, was a tailback on the MSU football team and redshirted during his first year with the Bears. He is a graduate of Chaparral High School in Las Vegas.