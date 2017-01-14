Mizzou no match for Arkansas. Losing streak reaches eight games

Jordan Barnett scored 14 points, despite picking up two fouls in the first two minutes to lead the Tigers (5-11, 0-4) and Terrence Phillips and Jordan Geist scored 13 points each, but the Tigers fell at Arkansas 92-73 on Saturday evening at Bud Walton Arena.
Mizzou trailed by as many as 23 points early in the second half as Arkansas shot 56% for the game and made 10 of 23 three-pointers. The Tigers were shooting just 22% from long range, worst in the conference. They made 9-of-26 including the first of the year from K.J. Walton.
The Tigers have lost eight in a row and are in dead last in the conference standings. Mizzou travels to Alabama on Wednesday.
SEC Standings
Kentucky 5-0
Florida 5-0
South Carolina 4-0
Mississippi State 3-1
Alabama 3-1
Georgia 3-2
Vanderbilt 2-2
Arkansas 2-3
Tennessee 1-3
Auburn 1-4
Ole Miss 1-4
LSU 1-4
Texas A&M 1-4
Missouri 0-4