Mizzou no match for Arkansas. Losing streak reaches eight games

Jordan Barnett scored 14 points, despite picking up two fouls in the first two minutes to lead the Tigers (5-11, 0-4) and Terrence Phillips and Jordan Geist scored 13 points each, but the Tigers fell at Arkansas 92-73 on Saturday evening at Bud Walton Arena.

Mizzou trailed by as many as 23 points early in the second half as Arkansas shot 56% for the game and made 10 of 23 three-pointers. The Tigers were shooting just 22% from long range, worst in the conference. They made 9-of-26 including the first of the year from K.J. Walton.

The Tigers have lost eight in a row and are in dead last in the conference standings. Mizzou travels to Alabama on Wednesday.

SEC Standings

Kentucky 5-0

Florida 5-0

South Carolina 4-0

Mississippi State 3-1

Alabama 3-1

Georgia 3-2

Vanderbilt 2-2

Arkansas 2-3

Tennessee 1-3

Auburn 1-4

Ole Miss 1-4

LSU 1-4

Texas A&M 1-4

Missouri 0-4