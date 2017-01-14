Missouri’s McCaskill supports Trump’s U.S. Defense and Homeland Security picks

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) says she won’t let party labels get in the way of good public service and plans to support President-elect Donald Trump’s U.S. Defense and Homeland Security nominees. Trump has chosen General James Mattis for Secretary of Defense and General John Kelly for Secretary of Homeland Security. In an op-ed column Saturday from McCaskill, she announced her support for Mattis and Kelly.

“Both of them have distinguished careers on the front lines of our national defense, guarding the freedoms that Americans enjoy every single day. They are genuinely passionate about keeping Americans safe, and have the experience and expertise to successfully do so,” says McCaskill.

McCaskill is a ranking member on the U.S. Senate’s Armed Services and Homeland Security committees. She has worked with both men for years on the Armed Services committee. McCaskill says she believes they have the strength to speak truth to power.

“The support that General Mattis has among our service members is legendary. General Kelly commanded armed forces in the southern hemisphere and knows the danger that the illegal drug trade poses to our nation. I believe he will be a thoughtful, moderate voice in the new Administration,” says McCaskill. “I’m confident both will serve our country honorably, and will be terrific parts of President-elect Trump’s national security team. And I encourage the President-elect to rely on their experience and wisdom in continuing to keep our homeland safe.”

McCaskill says she wants Trump to succeed.

“Because that will mean the country succeeds,” says McCaskill.

Trump has been skeptical of U.S. Intelligence officials’ conclusion that Russia hacked emails to try to influence November’s general election.