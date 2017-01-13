The Bill Pollock Show–Was Carl Edwards too much of a risk taker? All signs point to a Chiefs win (PODCAST)

I’m not a big NASCAR fan. I’ll watch parts of two or three races a season and whenever Columbia native Carl Edwards was racing for a championship. Over his career Carl had two great opportunities to win a championship including last season. However, I thought in many cases, Carl was the guy who took the risk when it should have been his competitors. So, did his poor judgment cost him championships?

For a better take on the career of Carl, I called up our resident NASCAR expert at Missourinet, Bob Priddy. For me, there were several times Carl didn’t pass the eye test. What’s Bob’s take.

I’ll also give you my NFL picks and look, I told you back in September, Chiefs were going to the Super Bowl. Beating Pittsburgh should not be all that difficult and all the signs point to a Kansas City win.