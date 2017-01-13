Missourinet 7 a.m. News 1-13-17

Top Story: Governor Eric Greitens held a 5 a.m. news conference at the state National Guard headquarters, where he was joined by National Weather Service spokesperson Steve Reynolds for an update on the state’s Ice Storm Warning.
By Jason Taylor
