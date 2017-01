Weather has affected Sunday’s NFL Divisional Round games.

The NFL announced Friday it has pushed back the start time for Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers-Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium f7:20 p.m. CST. The matchup will be broadcast on NBC.

The decision to make the time change was made after consulting with state and local officials as well as both teams.

The Green Bay Packers-Dallas Cowboys game will still be played at 3:40 p.m. CST on Sunday.