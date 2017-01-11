Backes returns and brawls as Bruins take down Blues

The Boston Bruins scored three, first period goals and chased starter Jake Allen. The Blues tried to rally, but David Backes helped step in by dropping the gloves much to the delight of the fans at Scottrade Center during the Bruins eventual 5-3 win on Tuesday night.

Backes spent ten seasons with St. Louis before signing with Boston as a free agent. In his first game back, the former captain fought with Joel Edmundson late in the second period to retaliate for a hit by Jori Lehtera on Bruins teammate David Krejci. Backes received an instigator penalty and a 10-minute misconduct in addition to his fighting penalty.

“I felt like they were trying to get the game back by trying to intimidate us and hitting us all over the place and I don’t think it really matters how it happens,” Backes said. “It’s kind of, we’ve got to put an end to this, so I tried to put an end to it.”

I’m Backes already had the respect of his new teammates, but coming back to St. Louis and not being afraid to drop the gloves earned him even more respect.

Colton Parayko, Patrik Berglund and Kyle Brodziak scored for the Blues. Jake Allen was pulled for Carter Hutton after allowing three goals on 11 shots in the first period. Hutton finished with 26 saves. Boston scored four goals on its first 13 shots.