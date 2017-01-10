Tarasenko becomes three-time All-Star. Will represent the Blues in L.A. later this month

Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko becomes the first to be selected for three straight All-Star games for St. Louis since Chris Pronger from 2000-02. Tarasenko, 25, leads the Blues and shares fourth overall in the League with 43 points this season. Tarasenko ranks fifth overall in goals (20).

The 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles begins with the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Saturday, Jan. 28 followed by the All-Star Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 29 which will feature three 20-minute 3-on-3 games, with star players from each Division making up the four All-Star teams: Pacific, Central, Atlantic and Metropolitan. Each team is made up of 11 players from each Division: six forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders.

The Blues wrap up a six-game homestand tonight against the Boston Bruins.

Watch the 3-on-3 format from last year’s All-Star game. The action is intense.