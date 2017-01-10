Missourinet

Tarasenko becomes three-time All-Star. Will represent the Blues in L.A. later this month

St. Louis Blues Vladimir Tarasenko of Russia brings the puck up ice against the Dallas Stars in the first period at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on January 7, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko becomes the first to be selected for three straight All-Star games for St. Louis since Chris Pronger from 2000-02.  Tarasenko, 25, leads the Blues and shares fourth overall in the League with 43 points this season. Tarasenko ranks fifth overall in goals (20).

The 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles begins with the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Saturday, Jan. 28 followed by the All-Star Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 29 which will feature three 20-minute 3-on-3 games, with star players from each Division making up the four All-Star teams: Pacific, Central, Atlantic and Metropolitan. Each team is made up of 11 players from each Division: six forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders.

The Blues wrap up a six-game homestand tonight against the Boston Bruins.

