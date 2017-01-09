Join Missourinet, ABC 17 for live coverage of Greitens inaugural today

Missourinet and ABC 17 , KMIZ will begin our broadcast live on radio, web and TV before the official swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol today. Beginning at 11 a.m., we will have interviews with newly elected and senior state leaders including:
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft
Missouri House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick
Missouri House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty
House Minority Whip Kip Kendrick
State Senator Caleb Rowden
State Rep. Chuck Basye
Attorney General Josh Hawley
Former U.S. Senator and former Governor Kit Bond
Following the swearing-in and speech, the governor will take part in the following public activities:
Review of the troops, north side of Capitol
1:30 p.m. — Public receiving line, Governor’s Mansion
3:00 p.m. — Public reception, Capitol Plaza Hotel