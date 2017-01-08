Berglund finds redemption scoring game winner for the Blues over Dallas

Earlier in the third period of a 3-3 game against the Dallas Stars, Blues forward Patrik Berglund had a rebound attempt off the left pad of goalie Antti Niemi. Berglund’s attempt to flip the puck into a wide open net hit the side of the cage keeping it a tie game.

However, Berglund found redemption when redirected a slap-pass from Kevin Shattenkirk into the net with 1:54 remaining, giving the Blues a 4-3 victory on Saturday night.

Berglund has six goals and an assist in his last 10 games.

As Shattenkirk pulled back for a slap shot, he passed instead to Berglund who was camped at the left faceoff circle and deflected Shattenkirk’s pass over the right shoulder of Antti Niemi for his seventh goal of the season.

“I looked up and there was no lane to shoot,” he said. “When I saw him coming around the net, I was hoping he’d go in for the tip. All I had to do was put it on his stick. He’s one of our best forwards for putting himself in that position.”

Paul Stastny had two goals and an assist and Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 20th goal of the season. Carter Hutton made 25 saves while filling in for Jake Allen who became a first-time father on Friday.