Royals trade Dyson to Seattle for pitcher Karns

Kansas City strengthened a need position while using a position of excess, as the Royals traded outfielder Jarrod Dyson to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for pitcher Nathan Karns.

Jarrod brings us a winning pedigree, along with elite level defense and base running,” Seattle GM Jerry Dipoto said in a team statement. “He joins players like Leonys Martin and Jean Segura in creating a disruptive element on the bases to our offensive game, while also enhancing our ability to prevent runs on defense.”

Dyson hit one home run, had 14 doubles, eight triples, scored 46 runs, had 25 RBI, and had 30 stolen bases, while hitting .278 last season for the Royals. He has had at least 30 steals in four of his last five seasons.

The Royals picked Dyson, 32, in the 50th round of the 2006 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Karns, 29, was 6-2 with a 5.15 ERA last season. The right-hander tossed 101 strikeouts.