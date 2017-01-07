Added drama in on-court scuffle as Mizzou loses to Georgia

Yante Maten scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds Saturday as Georgia defeated Missouri 71-66 in Southeastern Conference play.

Terrence Phillips scored 17 points, Jordan Barnett had 15, and K.J. Walton added 13 for Missouri (5-9, 0-2) .

There was a scuffle between players and coaches after Jordan Geist was bumped from behind by a couple of Georgia players as the first half concluded.

Tiger assistant coach Steve Shields got into a shouting match with a coach from Georgia as both men needed to be separated.

Mizzou was up by as many as eight in the first half and led 26-20 heading into the second, but Georgia came out fired up and went up 43-35 with 12:43 to play.

The Tigers regained the lead briefly at 52-51 on a Walton free throw with 7:20 left, but allowed Georgia to go on a 14-2 run to pull away.