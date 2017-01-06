It’s 20 degrees and we have snow on the ground, but let’s think about golf. MGA releases their 2017 schedule

The Missouri Golf Association (MGA) announces its 2017 Championship Schedule! The MGA will conduct 16 Championships for women, men, boys and girls and we will offer 18 Senior Series one-day events for men over 50. The season will begin again with the Porto Cima 4 Ball on April 22-23. The impressive 2017 Schedule is highlighted by the 110th Missouri Amateur Championship (June 19-25) at St Joseph Country Club, in St Joseph MO and the 79th Missouri Women’s Amateur Championship being held at Algonquin Country Club in St Louis, MO (July 9-12). This will be the first time the Missouri Golf Association will run the Women’s Amateur Championship due to the MWGA/MGA merger that went into effect January 1, 2017.

We are excited about our 2017 MGA Championship schedule and the quality venues we can provide our members to play. The 2017 schedule showcases facilities across the state of Missouri who make a conscientious effort to give back to the game by hosting our Championships. We sincerely appreciate their support and are looking forward to a fun and competitive 2017 Season at these excellent golf courses! You will also see that the MGA has added a couple more events to its schedule with the addition of a Women’s 4 Ball Championship and also a Couples Scramble. We are excited about these events and are looking to get more golfers involved around the State.

We are also excited to announce, that you will see in the next week, a brand new look and feel to the MGA website. We are currently still developing that site so as soon as we can get it LIVE it will have all the CURRENT information about all the events. The new site will incorporate all of the opportunities that we offer to ALL players of all ages and will highlight the one-of-a-kind Ken Lanning Golf Center developed by the Missouri Junior Golf Foundation.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR – Entries for all MGA Championships will open on Monday, March 6th at 9 AM. Except for the 2017 Men’s Porto Cima 4 Ball, it will open to the public on Thursday, January 26th at 9 AM.

Senior Four Ball, May 22-23 The Club at Porto Cima

Two Lady Scramble, May 23-24 Meadow Lake Acres CC

Amateur Qualifiers

The Falls, May 30

Swope Memorial, May 31

Central TBA,

Rivercut, June 5

Dalhousie, June 7

Women’s Four Ball, June 7-8 Bear Creek Valley

Amateur Championship, June 20-25 St. Joseph CC

Women’s Mid-Amateur, June 27-28 Lake Valley Golf & CC

Stroke Play Championship, July 10-12 WingHaven CC

Women’s Amateur Championship, July 10-12 Algonquin CC

Parent Child Championship, July 24-25 The Club at Porto Cima

Women’s Fore State Championship, Aug 1-2 Twin Hills CC

Four Ball Championship, Aug 12-13 Dalhousie GC

Couples Scramble, Aug 28-28 NEW Osage National GC

Women’s Senior Amateur Championship, Sept TBA Senior Amateur Champion, Sept 18-19 Bogey Hills

Mid-Amateur Championship, Sept 23-24 Rivercut GC

Cup Matches, October 21-22 Twin Oaks CC

