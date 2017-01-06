Blues goalie on loss to Hurricanes “I thought that was the worst game of the year.”

Joel Edmundson and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis in the second period, which was coming off a 4-1 win over Chicago in the Winter Classic on Monday at Busch Stadium. Jake Allen made 25 saves, but lost to Carolina for the first time in four starts in a 4-2 final on Thursday night at Scottrade Center.

Carolina coach Bill Peters said it was one of the Hurricanes best efforts this season, while Allen said it was the worst performance the Blues have put together this year, who haven’t won back-to-back games since December 1st.

The Blues are 2-4 in their last six home games. They host Dallas on Saturday.