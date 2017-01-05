Missourinet 5 p.m. Newscast 1-5-2017

Top stories:
The State Auditor wants the Department of Higher Ed to increase accountability for a program that awards additional funding. A lawsuit involving Monsanto and a Missouri farm moves to federal court. Alisa Nelson reports.
By Alisa Nelson
