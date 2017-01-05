Autograph tickets go on sale at 10 am today for #CardsWarmUP

Autograph tickets for the Cardinals 21st annual Winter Warm-Up will go on sale Wednesday, January 4 at 10:00 a.m. CT exclusively at cardinals.com/winterwarmup.

The 2017 Winter Warm-Up event (#CardsWarmUp) will be held January 14-16 at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch. Returning members of the 2016 St. Louis Cardinals including Matt Carpenter, Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Stephen Piscotty, Randal Grichuk, Kolten Wong and Jedd Gyorko are scheduled to appear at the event as well as newcomers Dexter Fowler and Brett Cecil. Top prospects Alex Reyes, Luke Weaver, Harrison Bader and Carson Kelly will also attend the event along with Hall of Famers Whitey Herzog, Tony La Russa and Orlando Cepeda. In total, more than 60 current and former players will be on hand for the event.

All autograph tickets will be sold online through Monday, January 9 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Remaining autograph tickets not sold online will be available at the event. A Winter Warm-Up admission pass is required to enter the Warm-Up and obtain autographs.