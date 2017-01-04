The Bill Pollock Show–St. Louis is a two-sport town and doesn’t need soccer (PODCAST)

The Scottrade Center in St. Louis needs to be spruced. I’m here to tell you why St. Louis is only a two-team town and doesn’t need soccer, but certainly needs its hockey team.

You’ll also hear from Blues owner Tom Stillman and St. Louis mayor Francis Slay on this podcast.

Plus, Andy Reid after a bye and Alex Smith starting at QB in the playoffs is a deadly combination that is sure to make the Chiefs a divisional round winner in the NFL playoffs.

Hear their secrets to their success as well.

