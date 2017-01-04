(Photo Gallery) Pictures of Missouri House during opening day of 2017 legislative session January 4, 2017 By Alisa Nelson View pictures from the Missouri House during opening day of the 2017 legislative session Missouri House members Minority Whip Kip Kendrick addresses the media Missouri House members Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty Missouri House members Lawmakers dig into the cake Rep. Elijah Haahr and Speaker Todd Richardson Todd Richardson swearing in as House speaker Speaker Richardson addresses House members Pledge of Allegiance Gigantic cake of Missouri Capitol dome Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)