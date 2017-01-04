Mizzou A.D. basically says what I’ve been telling fans…Anderson needs time

If you read my articles or listened to my podcasts, when it comes to Mizzou men’s basketball coach Kim Anderson, I’ve told fans a “wait and see” approach is best and Anderson needs at least through the end of the season to judge progress.

As fans continue to voice their displeasure, Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk released a statement Wednesday evening ahead of the Tigers’ SEC opener reaffirming his stance that no decisions will be made until after the season.

“I am aware that there are questions people have about our program, and while I appreciate that, the fact remains that we have more than half the season remaining. We are here to support Coach Anderson, his staff, and our student-athletes in any way possible, and do what we can to help them achieve success this season.

I clearly understand where our program is currently, and rest assured that we are all disappointed with where we stand entering SEC play.

It is not my preferred style to make public evaluations of our staff in the middle of a season, as that is not fair to our coaches, or players. Doing so would only offer a distraction from their need to focus on preparation for each game.

Evaluations of all staff take place throughout the year, and continue until the season is over. Any decisions that need to be made based on those evaluations will be done at the appropriate time.

We are extremely grateful for our fans and their passion for Mizzou Basketball. Going forward, we need our fans and donors to help us create a great atmosphere at Mizzou Arena. This is important not only for our current team, but for all future student-athletes considering Mizzou to know that this is a great place to receive a world-class education and compete in a sport they love at a place that supports them.”