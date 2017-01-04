Governor-elect Greitens says agriculture appointee will fight for farmers

Tom Steever of Brownfield Ag News contributed to this report

Republican Governor-elect Elect Eric Greitens has spoken out about his choice to be the state’s Agriculture Director.

He claims he selected Chris Chinn because of her skill as a farmer and a spokesperson for farmers and ranchers.

“She’s not only done this for her own family, but she’s been out fighting for Missouri farmers and ranchers for decades and I’m honored to have her as a fighter for all of Missouri’s farming and ranching families,” said Greitens.

Chinn raises hogs in northeast Missouri, and has a background in engaging the public online. She says she plans to make outreach a major part of what the Missouri Department of Agriculture does. “That’s why I started my blog,” said Chinn. “I wanted people to understand my point of view, but I wanted to learn their point of view as well. And I think that’s very important, so that we come together and understand each other, and find a solution to any challenge that we might be facing.”

Chinn joined Greitens Tuesday at Truman State University in Kirksville. It was her first public appearance since he announced her appointment last week. Chinn has to be confirmed by the Missouri State Senate by the end of January.