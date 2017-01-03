Two Missourians die in traffic crashes during New Year’s holiday period

There were two fatalities during the New Year’s holiday counting period in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers investigated 220 traffic crashes, including 84 injuries and the two fatalities. Troopers made 103 arrests for driving while intoxicated and 67 drug arrests during the 2017 New Year counting period.

One fatality occurred in southwest Missouri’s Taney County and the other occurred in Moniteau County, west of Jefferson City. Both fatalities happened on New Year’s Day. The victim of the Taney County fatality is identified as 48-year-old Kenneth Claypool of Branson. The victim of the Moniteau County fatality is 25-year-old Dillon Ramey of Tipton. The Patrol says Claypool died when another vehicle crossed the center line and struck his car nearly head-on. Troopers say Ramey died when his vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree.

This year’s New Year’s holiday counting period began Friday evening at 6 and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.