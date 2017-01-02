Missourinet

Big third period from Tarasenko lifts Blues over Blackhawks in Winter Classic

The Blues and Blackhawks play in front of a sellout crowd at Busch Stadium

Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko was stopped on a breakaway and hit the post with a wrist shot in the third period, but his hard work paid off as he scored twice to break a 1-1 tie to give St. Louis their first outdoor win in a 4-1 final over the Chicago Blackhawks in front of a sold out Busch Stadium.

Tarasenko’s first goal came at 12:05 when a centering pass went off Hawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson past Corey Crawford.

“My pad kind of stuck to the ice,” said Crawford after the game.

Tarasenko then fired a wrist shot over the stick side of Crawford 1:53 later to make it a two goal lead.  Alex Steen added an empty net goal.

Tarasenko has 18 goals on the seasons.

Patrik Berglund tied the game at 1-1 in the second after the Hawks grabbed a 1-0 lead just 1:02 into the game off a deflected shot that got past Jake Allen.  He made 22 saves for the win.  The Blues outshot Chicago 35-23.

A sellout crowd of 46,556 braved rain in the first period, as temperatures hovered in the mid 40’s.