STLBlues goalie mask drawing much attention for #WinterClassic (AUDIO)

St. Louis Blues backup goalie Carter Hutton wasn’t expecting so much publicity when the team showed off his Winter Classic themed mask for Monday’s matchup at Busch Stadium. Featuring baseball stitches and former Cardinal greats in action, Hutton’s headwear has received so much publicity, the Baseball Hall of Fame wants to put it on display after the Blues game with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hutton came up through the Chicago system and was part of their 2013 Stanley Cup. After a stop in Nashville, this is his first season in St. Louis.

He wanted a mask that drew on the history of the Cardinals. Yadier, Red, Lou Brock, Stan the Man and the Wizard grace his mask. In fact, Ozzie Smith stopped by to sign it. The Musial family presented Hutton with a baseball as a show of gratitude for including Stan on the mask.

Carter talks one-on-one with me about how special this will be playing against the Hawks, plus he struggles with not wanting to give up his mask to the Hall and he talks about St. Louis and Chicago as a rivalry in hockey and baseball.

Carter Hutton interview