Reid on #Chiefs vs Chargers: “It’s always a battle with those guys.”

The Chiefs have won the last five in this division rivalry with San Diego, but the next one is always the biggest. Kansas City tries to make it six in a row and looks to take a 58-55-1 edge in all-time meetings, but Andy Reid joked that with Philip Rivers back there at quarterback for the Chargers, nothing is guaranteed.

It took a big second half rally in the season opener at Arrowhead, (or a major collapse by the Chargers) to give the Chiefs an overtime win back in early September. Since then, the teams have taken two different paths.

The Chargers have dropped four in a row including a loss at Cleveland to give the Browns their first win of the year. San Diego has suffered through a 5-10 season without the services of running back Melvin Gordon. Gordon is three yards away from 1,000 for the season and is trying to practice with a big brace on his left knee. If he can’t go, San Diego will be down their their 6th running back on the year.

To go back to Reid’s point about Rivers, this game is no sleep walk for KC. Despite winning the last five against the Chargers, Rivers has a 13-9 record as a starter against Kansas City.

“You better not snooze at all with that guy,” Reid said. “He is a competitor and he makes everybody around him better. That’s what great quarterbacks do. He’s a heck of a player.”

Kansas City needs a win and then help from Denver against Oakland if they want a first round bye, and home playoff game.

“That’s out of our control right now,” said Reid on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the season, I predicted the Chiefs would go 12-4. I expect a win Sunday. The lack of a running game will make it difficult for Rivers to keep the Chiefs defense off balance.