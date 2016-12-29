Missouri State opens conference play with impressive road win at UNI

Missouri State got four straight free throws by sophomore Ryan Kreklow in the final 14 seconds to seal a 68-64 road win over Northern Iowa Wednesday in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams. The Bears (10-4, 1-0 MVC) finished 10-for-11 at the foul line and held off a late surge by the Panthers (5-7, 0-1) who got to the line 20 times.

Dequon Miller led all Missouri State players with 17 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, while Kreklow scored 13, Alize Johnson added 12, and Jarrid Rhodes poured in 10 points in the Bears’ first win at the McLeod Center since Dec. 29, 2010 – the only other time the teams have played in an MVC opener. Johnson also posted a game-high 10 rebounds in his seventh double-double of the season.

MSU returns home this Saturday to face Indiana State (6-7, 0-1 MVC) at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Midwest.