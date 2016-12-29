Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Missouri State opens conference play with impressive road win at UNI

Missouri State opens conference play with impressive road win at UNI

By

Missouri State got four straight free throws by sophomore Ryan Kreklow in the final 14 seconds to seal a 68-64 road win over Northern Iowa Wednesday in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.  The Bears (10-4, 1-0 MVC) finished 10-for-11 at the foul line and held off a late surge by the Panthers (5-7, 0-1) who got to the line 20 times.

Dequon Miller led all Missouri State players with 17 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, while Kreklow scored 13, Alize Johnson added 12, and Jarrid Rhodes poured in 10 points in the Bears’ first win at the McLeod Center since Dec. 29, 2010 – the only other time the teams have played in an MVC opener.  Johnson also posted a game-high 10 rebounds in his seventh double-double of the season.

MSU returns home this Saturday to face Indiana State (6-7, 0-1 MVC) at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Midwest.