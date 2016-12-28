The Bill Pollock Show–Stop with the Princess Leia memorials! It’s silly! How attendance (or lack thereof) could be the downfall for K.A. at #Mizzou (PODCAST)

Many of us were saddened to hear about the death of Carrie Fisher. Fisher’s character in the Star Wars movies transcended our beliefs that boys couldn’t play with girl dolls or figurines. If a boy was playing with Barbie Dolls, he would have been ridiculed. However, Princess Leia action figures were a must have when it came to “playing” Star Wars. If you had Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, even Boba Fett…you had to have Princess Leia.

Fisher, umm I mean Leia must have meant a lot to us, but some of the memorials being shared on social media are quite frankly ridiculous and silly. I’ll explain.

Sports coverage…Matt Carpenter of the Cardinals has been invited to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Winterfest kicked off in St. Louis ahead of the Blues-Blackhawks game at Busch Stadium. Mizzou ranks dead last in non-conference basketball standings and home attendance and Webster University has a kick-butt Chess team!

