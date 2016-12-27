The Bill Pollock Show–Andy Reid’s poor use of the “Poe Pass,” plus Chiefs playoff scenarios (PODCAST)

With one game to play in the NFL regular season, all that’s left to determine in the AFC is who will play who in the playoffs. I’ll run down the three scenarios for the Chiefs which includes everything from getting a first round bye (which is good) to playing at Pittsburgh (that’s not a good thing).

Fans still buzzing about Dontari Poe, the 350-something lineman, who threw a touchdown pass. I explain why I think it’s a terrible play call by Andy Reid and it has nothing to do with showing up an opponent.

If you’re new to my Podcast, get ready for something unique. News, entertainment and my take on sports. 12 minutes a day is all you need. Check out The Bill Pollock Show right here at Missourinet.com, find it on iTunes and SoundCloud — You can also comment on Twitter or call my comment line at 573-556-1212