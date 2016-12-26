Chiefs beat Broncos, clinch playoff bearth

For the third time in the last four years, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the playoffs. By virtue of Pittsburgh beating Baltimore, KC chlinched a wild card spot.

Then the Chiefs went out on Sunday Night Football and dominated with a 33-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in a rainy Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City would score three first quarter touchdowns, the first coming on a run from quarterback Alex Smith. Tight end Travis Kelce would catch one from Smith and wide receiver Tyreek Hill torched the Denver defense for a 70 yard run to build a big early lead for the Chiefs.

Kansas City still has a shot at the AFC West title and the 2-seed in the playoffs. KC needs to beat San Diego in the final week of the season and have the Oakland Raiders lose to Denver. That would give the Chiefs the division title.